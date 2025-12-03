India's Third Nuclear Submarine Undergoing Sea Trials: Admiral Tripathi

India is among a select group of countries having nuclear-powered submarines. The countries that have such assets are: the US, Russia, the UK, France and China.

In his remarks, the Navy Chief also highlighted his force's role during Operation Sindoor and said its aggressive posturing forced the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports.

The Admiral said the Indian Navy maintained a high operational readiness, including in the Western Arabian Sea, in the last seven-eight months following the hostilities with Pakistan. The Navy Chief, without elaborating, said Operation Sindoor "remains in progress".

"The aggressive posturing and immediate action during Operation Sindoor, including deployment of the carrier battle group forced the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast," he said.

"It (Op Sindoor) is an operation which still remains in progress, and therefore, many operational details cannot be put out in the open domain for obvious reasons," he said.

The Navy Chief said Operation Sindoor has put financial strain on Pakistan as a significant number of merchant ships avoided travelling to that country following the hostilities.

The cost of insurance for the vessels to travel to Pakistan had also gone up, he said, adding there was a 10-15 per cent drop in trade to Pakistan during Op Sindoor.

"Many major shipping companies avoided Pakistani ports. There was an increase in insurance premiums for ships going to Pakistan ports, which led to a reduction in the number of merchant ships willing to take the risk," he said.

Admiral Tripathi also said that the Indian Navy did not notice any Chinese support to the Pakistan Navy during Operation Sindoor but noted that it is widely known that the Pakistani military used Chinese-manufactured weapons.

The Navy Chief said the INS Vikrant carrier battle group played a key role in confining the Pakistan Navy to its ports and the Makran coast.

"We continue to maintain a high tempo of operations, including in the northern Arabian Sea, and robust maritime domain awareness so that we can swiftly respond to any eventuality," he said.

He also responded to a question on activities of Chinese research vessels in the Indian Ocean Region by saying that the Indian Navy keeps a strict vigil on all such actions and that there is no need for concern.

"The Indian Navy is aware of all activities and not just China's. We take appropriate action as per the government's directions. There is no need to be concerned," he said.

Admiral Tripathi said the contract negotiations to build six next-generation submarines is at an advanced stage.

"I am hopeful that the next stage which is contract conclusion will also happen very quickly," he said.