India's Seafood Exports Remain Flat In FY25 At $7.45 Billion

The country's seafood exports remained flat at $7.45 billion during 2024-25, the commerce ministry said on Saturday. The shipments in volume terms, however, dipped to 16,98,170 tonne last fiscal year.

According to the ministry's statement on June 19 last year, India's seafood exports of 17,81,602 tonne in 2023-34 were worth Rs 60,523.89 crore ($7.38 billion).

'India shipped 16,98,170 tonne of seafood worth Rs 62,408.45 crore ($ 7.45 billion) during 2024-25,' the ministry said. Among the seafoods, frozen shrimp remained the major exported item in terms of quantity and value both, while the US and China turned out to be the major importers of India's seafood. The exports stood at $5.17 billion, accounting for a share of 43.67% in quantity and 69.46% of the total dollar earnings.

Frozen fish, the second largest exported item, fetched $622.60 million. It was followed by frozen squid ($367.68 million). The ministry said that the US continued to be the major importer of Indian seafood in value terms with an import worth $2.71 billion as against $2.55 billion in 2023-24.

India exported seafood worth $1.27 billion to China, $1.12 billion to the European Union, $974.99 million to South East Asia, $411.55 million to Japan, and $278.31 million to the Middle East. The top two ports which handled seafood cargo were Vizag and JNPT.