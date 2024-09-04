Indian Army To Host 'HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2' To Show Off Drone Capabilities

The Indian drone industry is set to showcase the capabilities of their drone solutions for the Indian Army in high-altitude areas in an event slated to be held in Ladakh on September 17-18, senior officials said on Wednesday.

'HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2', hosted by the Indian Army, is being planned to be conducted under 'actual terrain and environmental conditions' at an altitude of 4000-5000 m, officials said.

This will be followed by 'HIMTECH-2024' on September 20-21, an event conceptualised to discuss, demonstrate and discover 'new avenues' for the development, incorporation and cross-pollination of technology, ideas and innovations with a focus on harnessing military technologies for high-attitude areas, the Army said.

The Army said 'HIMTECH 2024' is being held for the first time in Leh, to highlight and focus on the development of technology and a system for meeting operational requirements along the northern borders.

Maj Gen C S Mann, Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau, during a media interaction here highlighted that the Indian Army is deployed from the icy heights of the Siachen Glacier to the rugged Himalayas where its soldiers face 'unparalleled adversities' daily.

For drone operations, a rarified atmosphere results in reduced lift and degraded engine performance which are further accentuated by extreme cold temperatures and high wind speeds. These conditions are unique for the Indian Army and demand systems that can adequately perform in these conditions, Army officials said.

Since battlefields at such altitudes are not prevalent anywhere else, 'tailor-made, indigenous solutions' are the way forward, they said.

"If the indigenous industry succeeds here, it also opens vistas for them to international arena and establish India as a credible drone manufacturing hub," the Army said.

'HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2' to be held at Wari La, near Leh, has been envisaged as an opportunity for the Indian drone industry to 'showcase the capabilities of their drone solutions' for the Army in high-altitude areas, it said.

As of now, more than 25 drone manufacturing firms have registered for participation in the event. All the firms will be competing in a multi-faceted competition at super high-altitude areas to prove their suitability and capabilities, officials said.

The event is open to all indigenous drone manufacturers and invites their participation for demonstration of surveillance drones, loitering munitions, logistics drones, swarm drones and drones with specific capabilities or roles or payloads, i.e., electronic warfare, synthetic aperture radar, communication intelligence and electronic intelligence.

'HIMTECH 2024', being held in collaboration with industry umbrella body FICCI, will not only showcase industry partners and new-generation equipment developed for high-altitude areas but will also project Leh as the new business destination for new technology developers, industry and academia, the Army said.

The event will provide a platform for Indian industries to showcase a wide range of equipment and technologies comprising modern unmanned systems, all-terrain mobility solutions, autonomous systems and advanced soldier systems.

The technology being demonstrated by the Indigenous drone industry can also be harnessed for civilian use, especially in high-altitude areas and areas akin to the terrain or atmospheric conditions prevalent in the Union Territory of Ladakh.