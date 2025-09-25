India Tests Nuclear-Capable Agni Prime Missile From Rail-Based Launcher | Watch
The launch using a rail-based mobile system allows the Agni Prime missile to be transported quickly using the vast Indian rail network.
India successfully test-launched the nuclear-capable Intermediate Range Agni Prime Missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system for the first time. The next-generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2,000 kilometres and is equipped with various advanced features.
"The first-of-its-kind launch carried out from a specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher, has the capability to move on the rail network without any pre-conditions that allows User to have a cross country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X on Thursday, sharing a video of the test.
Agni Prime missilecan be transported quickly using the vast Indian rail network. (Image: Rajnath Singh/ X)
Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Strategic Forces Command and the armed forces on the successful test of the Intermediate Range Agni Prime missile.
"This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed a canisterised launch system from on the move rail network," he said.
The Agni series of surface-to-surface missiles has been developed by the DRDO.
The Agni Prime variant is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. The range of up to 2,000 km brings the whole of Pakistan and significant parts of China within strike cover.
Watch | Agni Prime Missile Launch From Rail-Based System
Indiaâs nuclear command just tested the 2,000 km range Agni Prime missile for the first time from a rail-based mobile launcher that allows the missile to be transported quickly using the vast Indian rail network. pic.twitter.com/j8JRtRHzGi— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 25, 2025