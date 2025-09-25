India Tests Nuclear-Capable Agni Prime Missile From Rail-Based Launcher | Watch

India successfully test-launched the nuclear-capable Intermediate Range Agni Prime Missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system for the first time. The next-generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2,000 kilometres and is equipped with various advanced features.

The launch using a rail-based mobile system allows the Agni Prime missile to be transported quickly using the vast Indian rail network.

"The first-of-its-kind launch carried out from a specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher, has the capability to move on the rail network without any pre-conditions that allows User to have a cross country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X on Thursday, sharing a video of the test.