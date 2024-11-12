NDTV ProfitNationIndia Ranks Among Top-10 Globally In All Three Major Intellectual Property Rights
India Ranks Among Top-10 Globally In All Three Major Intellectual Property Rights

India ranked fourth globally in trademark filings, with a 6.1% increase in 2023.

12 Nov 2024, 09:21 PM IST
NDTV Profit
India's trademark office holds the second-largest number of active registrations worldwide, with over 3.2 million trademarks in force. (Photo Source: Freepik)

India has secured a spot in the global top-10 for all three major intellectual property rights -- patents, trademarks, and industrial designs, the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday. It said India ranked fourth globally in trademark filings, with a 6.1% increase in 2023.

Nearly 90% of these filings were by residents, with key sectors, including health, agri, and clothing leading the way.

India's trademark office holds the second-largest number of active registrations worldwide, with over 3.2 million trademarks in force, reflecting the country's strong position in global brand protection, it said.

"The findings from WIPO's (World Intellectual Property Organization) World Intellectual Property Indicators 2024 showcase India's advancements in innovation and IP," it added.

