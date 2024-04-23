India Leads In Embracing Tech And AI, Shows Remarkable Readiness To Adapt: Report
A report by Indeed reveals that 54% of Indian workers anticipate significant role changes in the next 5 years, with 95% expressing confidence in adapting to these changes, showcasing remarkable readiness for tech innovations.
Indians are most confident in adapting to changes due to tech innovations at work places and a large majority of professionals seem to be ready for any change in their roles, a report said on Tuesday.
The report by global job site Indeed said around 54% workers in India predict a substantial shift in their roles within the next five years and 95% expressed confidence in their ability to adapt to these changes.
The report - 'Tomorrow's World: The Workplace and Workforce of the Future' - is based on an online survey across 11 countries, including India.
Global market research firm YouGov on behalf of Indeed collected data from Nov. 30 - Dec. 21, 2023, from 16,671 working professionals. The participants comprised 9,592 employees, 4,592 employers and 2,487 HR decision-makers.
The report revealed that India led the way in fostering optimism towards technology and artificial intelligence, with 75% of respondents expressing confidence in the transformative potential of tech advancements.
India's zeal for tech and AI far outweighs any other nation such as Germany (41%), Canada and France (42%), it stated.
Over 44% of respondents also felt that more jobs will be created by AI-related opportunities, the report said.
"India is at the forefront of embracing the future of work, driven by a profound belief in the power of technological innovation. Our findings underscore a remarkable readiness among the Indian workforce to adapt and evolve," Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar said.
According to the report, employees in India have adopted a proactive stance towards career learning and development to adjust to forthcoming shifts in the workplace with 53% having upskilled to develop longer-term skills and learning in the last three years.