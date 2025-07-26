Business NewsNationalIndia, Japan Discuss Ways To Bolster Bilateral Defence Cooperation, Enhance Military Collaboration
India, Japan Discuss Ways To Bolster Bilateral Defence Cooperation, Enhance Military Collaboration

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Gen Yasunori Morishita on Friday discussed ways to bolster bilateral defence cooperation.

26 Jul 2025, 12:36 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India and Japan's military leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interests over a video call.(Photo Source: Envato)</p></div>
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Gen Yasunori Morishita on Friday discussed ways to bolster bilateral defence cooperation, enhance military collaboration and explore avenues for joint initiatives for strengthening regional security.

The two military leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interests over a video call.

"Fostering India-Japan Defence Ties GeneralUpendraDwivedi, COAS interacted with General Yasunori Morishita, Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on a video call today," the Indian Army said this in a post on X.

"During the discussion, they exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, focusing on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military collaboration and exploring avenues for joint initiatives for strengthening regional security," it said.

