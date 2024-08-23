India And Ukraine Sign Four Agreements On Agriculture, Medicine, And More

NDTV ProfitNationIndia And Ukraine Sign Four Agreements On Agriculture, Medicine, And More
23 Aug 2024, 05:41 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Narendra Modi\X</p></div>
Source: Narendra Modi\X

India and Ukraine on Friday inked four agreements following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The agreements would provide for cooperation in areas of agriculture, food industry, medicine, culture and humanitarian assistance, officials said.

Earlier, Modi began the historic visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv under the shadow of war to hold talks with President Zelenskyy.

It is the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister after Ukraine became independent in 1991, and his trip comes amid Kyiv's fresh military offensive in Russia's western Kursk region.

