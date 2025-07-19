Hyderabad-Phuket Air India Express Flight Returns Due To Technical Snag

Business NewsNationalHyderabad-Phuket Air India Express Flight Returns Due To Technical Snag
The aircraft, Boeing 737 Max 8, which was carrying 98 passengers, landed safely back at 6.57 AM.

(Photo source: Official X account of AirIndia)
An Air India Express flight (IX 110) from Hyderabad to Phuket on Saturday returned to its origin shortly after it took off due to technical snag, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sources said.

The aircraft, Boeing 737 Max 8, which was carrying 98 passengers, landed safely back at 6.57 AM, they said.

'One of our flights returned to Hyderabad shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The crew elected to return out of an abundance of caution,' an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement.

An alternative aircraft was arranged, and the flight has since departed. Refreshments were provided to guests during the delay, the official further said.

'We regret the inconvenience caused and reiterate that safety remains our top priority in every aspect of our operations,' it added.

According to flightradar24.com website, the flight took off at 6.40 AM but landed back a few minutes after it took off from Hyderabad Airport. It took off again at 1.26 PM for Phuket, Thailand.

