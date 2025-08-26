Heavy Rains Disrupt Rail Traffic In Jammu Region, 18 Trains Cancelled

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways was suspended, while dozens of hilly roads were blocked or damaged by landslides or flash floods, the officials said, adding the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine was also suspended as a precautionary measure.

A railway official said, '"Eighteen trains have been cancelled. Four trains have been subjected to short terminations. This has been done in view of the weather conditions prevailing in the region."

Of the trains cancelled, seven are from Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, two from Udhampur and one from Jammu, the officials said, adding that trains to Katra and Udhampur have also been cancelled.