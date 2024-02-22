Gulmarg Avalanche: One Foreigner Dead, Another Missing

NDTV ProfitNationGulmarg Avalanche: One Foreigner Dead, Another Missing
The avalanche struck the Kongdoori slopes, trapping several skiers, the officials said.

22 Feb 2024, 03:45 PM IST
Paths covered in Gulmarg
One foreigner died and another was missing as an avalanche struck the ski slopes of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. Five skiers were rescued and are being treated in a local hospital.

The foreigners had gone to the ski slopes without local residents, they said.

Personnel of the Army and a patrolling The Jammu and Kashmir administration's team is conducting search and rescue operations.

