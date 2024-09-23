Gujarat's Kutch Hit By 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake, No Casualties Reported

NDTV ProfitNationGujarat's Kutch Hit By 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake, No Casualties Reported
The tremor was recorded at 10.05 am, with its epicentre located 12 km west-south west of Rapar, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

23 Sep 2024, 03:53 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purpose. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Image used for representational purpose. (Source: Unsplash)

A tremor of 3.3 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday morning, the Institute of Seismological Research said. No casualty or loss of property was reported in the district due to the seismic activity, officials said.

This is the fourth tremor of more than 3 magnitude recorded in the state's Saurashtra-Kutch region so far this month, the ISR data showed.

Earthquake risk is very high in Gujarat. It has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, as per information provided by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over the last two centuries, it said.

On Jan. 26 in 2001, Gujarat was struck by an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude with its epicentre located near Bhachau in Kutch that affected the entire state.

The quake had left nearly 13,800 people dead and another 1.67 lakh injured, as per the information provided by the GSDMA.

