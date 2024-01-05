Gujarat Surpassed National CAGR And Emerged As Growth Engine Of India: Govt

Gujarat-based economist Hemant Shah said, "Gujarat's GDP growth rate was higher than the GDP growth rate of India. Although the GDP growth rate of other states went up over the years, our economic growth rate remained higher than other states. This was one of the reasons why business houses look towards Gujarat for investment." In terms of the sectoral contribution within Gujarat, the manufacturing sector contributes around 36.7% in Gujarat's GSDP, as per the official data of financial year 2021-22.