Business NewsNationalGovt Asks Airlines To Strictly Comply With Passenger Facilitation Requirements Amid Fog-Related Disruptions
ADVERTISEMENT

Govt Asks Airlines To Strictly Comply With Passenger Facilitation Requirements Amid Fog-Related Disruptions

Hundreds of flights are getting delayed and many are being cancelled due to dense fog at various airports, including Delhi's IGIA.

20 Dec 2025, 10:42 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Visuals from the Chennai airport showed a dense layer of fog covering the area, with reduced visibility affecting operations.(Photo: x.com/@airnewsalerts)</p></div>
Visuals from the Chennai airport showed a dense layer of fog covering the area, with reduced visibility affecting operations.(Photo: x.com/@airnewsalerts)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Amid flight disruptions due to fog and low visibility conditions, the civil aviation ministry on Friday directed airlines to strictly comply with facilitation requirements for passengers and ensure adequate staffing at airports.

Hundreds of flights are getting delayed and many are being cancelled due to dense fog at various airports, including Delhi's IGIA.

In an office memorandum, the ministry mentioned about mandatory compliance with passenger facilitation requirements during fog and low-visibility conditions.

According to the ministry, there should be timely and accurate information about flights, meals and refreshments for extended delays, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations and boarding should not be denied after timely check-in.

"Where adverse weather prevents operations despite reasonable efforts, airlines shall clearly inform passengers about the nature of disruption and the measures being undertaken. Appropriate passenger entitlements (refreshments, rescheduling, etc.) shall be extended," the ministry said in the office memorandum.

Airlines have also been asked to ensure adequate staffing and operational readiness at airports, particularly at helpdesks, during fog-affected hours, especially early morning and late evening.

Among other aspects, for diverted flights, airlines should make necessary arrangements at the alternate airport, including meals/refreshments and timely onward movement.

"Clear communication regarding connecting flights, baggage handling and care of unaccompanied minors shall be ensured," the ministry said.

ALSO READ

Navi Mumbai Airport Being Built As More Than An Airport, To Mirror Global Models — Jeet Adani Outlines Plans
Opinion
Navi Mumbai Airport Being Built As More Than An Airport, To Mirror Global Models — Jeet Adani Outlines Plans
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT