Fugitives On The Run: Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra — Who Are The 'Romeo Lane' Owners?

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the brothers who expanded the 'Romeo Lane' nightlife brand across India, have fled to Phuket, Thailand, following a massive fire at their 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa that killed 25 people.

As Interpol issues a Blue Corner notice for the main accused, the focus shifts to the two Delhi-based entrepreneurs, Gaurav, the engineer-accountant, and Saurabh, the public-facing 'gold medallist engineer' who rose in the hospitality industry.

The Luthra brothers first entered the hospitality space around 10 years ago in Delhi’s Hudson Lane with Mama’s Buoi, according to a Times of India report. This went on to become a casual hangout that became popular among students but their true breakthrough came with Romeo Lane in Delhi’s Civil Lines, which they expanded to Goa's Vagator as post-pandemic tourism surged.

Romeo Lane in Vagator quickly became known for its sea-facing setting, high-energy Bollywood evenings, and dramatic fire shows. This mix of scale and desi theatrics helped them stand out in Goa’s crowded party circuit.

Riding this wave of popularity, the brand expanded aggressively across India, with cities like Indore, Nagpur, Agra, and Dehradun vying to host their outlets. The brothers eventually grew their business, launching Birch by Romeo Lane and Caha, resulting in more than 25 outlets across India and also venturing into Dubai.

Reportedly, Gaurav managed accounts and day-to-day operations for GS Foods Studio Pvt Ltd., while Saurabh acted as the public face of the brand.

The police have so far arrested the nightclub's chief general manager, Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur

After the incident, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered the demolition of a third property owned by the fugitives at Vagator. This came after the police confirmed that the brothers had fled the country following the midnight tragedy. The district administration has also sealed another facility at Assagao in North Goa.

