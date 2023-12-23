Liquor In GIFT City: Industry Leaders Hail Gujarat Govt's Move As Progressive, Bold

The state government on Friday lifted the ban on liquor in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City with the aim of providing it with a 'global ecosystem.' Jaxay Shah, CMD of Savvy Group, an Ahmedabad-based firm with a construction area of 4 million square feet in GIFT City, said, 'It is a historical, progressive and bold step. GIFT City was competing in terms of infrastructure and was at par or even ahead of many international financial cities in the world. But now, with this move improving social life, it will attract local youths to the MNCs here.'

Tejinder Oberoi, former chairman of GESIA, an association of the ICT industry in Gujarat, said the move will remove the excuse that certain IT companies gave for not investing in Gujarat.