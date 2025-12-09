Business NewsNationalGoa Nightclub Fire: Vagator Beach Shack Of Luthra Brothers To Be Demolished
ADVERTISEMENT

Goa Nightclub Fire: Vagator Beach Shack Of Luthra Brothers To Be Demolished

Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, according to the Goa Chief Minister's Office.

09 Dec 2025, 03:15 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Officials inspect the charred remains of the nightclub after a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Officials inspect the charred remains of the nightclub after a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered authorities to demolish the illegal 'Romeo Lane' beach shack at Vagator, owned by the fugitive owners of the fire-ravaged nightclub, after completing all formalities on Tuesday.

This shack is the third property owned by Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra. They flew to Thailand just hours after a major fire killed 25 people at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora around midnight on Saturday.

Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, according to the Goa Chief Minister's Office.

A senior CMO official stated that CM Sawant has directed the North Goa district administration to complete all the formalities and demolish the beach shack at Vagator.

'This shack is illegally built on government land. It would be demolished on Tuesday. District administration has kept all the machinery ready,' the official said.

After the Saturday night fire tragedy, the district administration sealed this beach shack, and another facility at Assagao in North Goa on Monday

ALSO READ

Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra Fled To Phuket After Tragedy, Say Police
Opinion
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra Fled To Phuket After Tragedy, Say Police
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT