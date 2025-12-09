FMGE December 2025 Application Correction Window: Last Chance to Make Changes — Here's How To Do It

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday opened the edit window for the December 2025 FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Candidates registered for the FMGE December session can access the correction facility on the official website to make necessary changes in their application forms.

The date of the examination is Jan. 17, 2026 while the declaration of result is Feb. 17, 2026.