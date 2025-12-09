FMGE December 2025 Application Correction Window: Last Chance to Make Changes — Here's How To Do It
The date of the examination is Jan. 17, 2026 while the declaration of result is Feb. 17, 2026.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday opened the edit window for the December 2025 FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
Candidates registered for the FMGE December session can access the correction facility on the official website to make necessary changes in their application forms.
FMGE December Exam 2025: How To Make Corrections
To make corrections in FMGE December Exam 2025, candidates need to follow these simple steps:
Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in.
Look for the FMGE December 2025 notification or link for 'Application Form Correction' on the homepage.
Log in using your registered credentials, such as FMGE December Exam 2025 application number and password.
Carefully review the FMGE December Exam 2025 application form details displayed.
Make the required corrections where editable fields are allowed.
Submit the corrected FMGE December Exam 2025 application and save the confirmation receipt for future reference.
Candidates should note that the edit window will remain open only for a limited period, so it’s important to complete corrections promptly before the deadline closes. Some fields might be non-editable depending on NBEMS policies for the session, so verifying the initial information carefully before submission is recommended.
The FMGE December exam is scheduled to be conducted in December 2025, and timely completion of the application process, including corrections, is essential for successful entry to the examination hall. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for any updates or announcements related to the exam schedule or guidelines.
In case of any issues during the correction process, candidates can contact the NBEMS helpline or use the available online support channels. Staying updated and ensuring application accuracy enhances the chances of a smooth examination experience.
For detailed instructions and updates, candidates must refer exclusively to the official NBEMS website natboard.edu.in.