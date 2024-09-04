Farmers Body Urges States To Formulate Comprehensive Agriculture Policies

Farmers body All India Kisan Coordination Committee on Wednesday asked state governments to formulate a comprehensive "agriculture policy" in the interest of farmers and maintain the policy consistency for a minimum period.

Farmers body AIKCC discussed the issue during a two-day brainstorming session organised in memory of late Sharad Joshi, a prominent farmers leader and founder of Shetkari Sanghatana.

"More than 60% of India's population depends on agriculture for their livelihood, yet many states lack their own agricultural policies, leading to conflicts between the Centre and states on various issues," AIKCC Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Bhupinder Singh Mann said in a statement.

AIKCC emphasised the importance of maintaining policy consistency for a minimum period to boost agricultural exports and prevent frequent policy changes that harm farmers the most.

Binod Anand, Vice Chairman of AIKCC, emphasised the strategic need for India to retain sovereignty over its agricultural data and warned against outsourcing data management to foreign corporations.

The organisation is actively engaging with farmers' groups and political leaders to push for this cause, including approaching the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi.