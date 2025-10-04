Business NewsNationalExcise Panel Holds Meeting, Discusses Unchanged Tax Rates, MRPs Of Liquor In Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

Excise Panel Holds Meeting, Discusses Unchanged Tax Rates, MRPs Of Liquor In Delhi

The issues of unchanged excise tax rates and maximum retail prices or the MRP of liquor in Delhi were discussed in a meeting of the PWD minister Parvesh Verma-led committee

04 Oct 2025, 08:21 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The issues of unchanged excise tax rates and maximum retail prices or the MRP of liquor in Delhi were discussed in a meeting of the PWD minister Parvesh Verma-led committee (Photo source: Unsplash) </p></div>
The issues of unchanged excise tax rates and maximum retail prices or the MRP of liquor in Delhi were discussed in a meeting of the PWD minister Parvesh Verma-led committee (Photo source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The issues of unchanged excise tax rates and maximum retail prices or the MRP of liquor in Delhi were discussed in a meeting of the PWD minister Parvesh Verma-led committee on Friday, sources said. The committee is tasked with preparing the draft of a new excise policy.

Delhi loses revenue to NCR cities, including Ghaziabad and Nodia (in UP) and Faridabad and Gurugram (in Haryana), due to lower excise tax rate and MRPs, sources said.

'The excise tax rate in Delhi has not been revised since 2014, and the MRP was last updated three years ago. A revision in these two will help to tap the full potential of the retail liquor trade in Delhi and generate more revenue for the government,' an official source said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier said that her government was working to form a new 'transparent, socially responsible' excise policy that would also help in generating more revenue for the government.

Sources said that the draft of the new excise policy is likely to be ready in a couple of months, after which it will be put in the public domain for feedback. The policy will be notified after approval by the Cabinet and the Delhi lieutenant governor.

Earlier, the committee, in its meetings, took feedback from stakeholders, including manufacturers and retailers, on excise revenue, retail margin per bottle, ease of doing business, legal drinking age and scope for private players, among other aspects.

The fixed margins per bottle in Delhi put all kinds of liquor in one segment, encouraging retail vendors to stock cheaper, less popular brands. This also encourages brand pushing and unavailability of more popular brands and high-end liquor, sources added.

ALSO READ

Full List Of Dry Days In October 2025: Here's When Bars, Liquor Shops Will Remain Closed
Opinion
Full List Of Dry Days In October 2025: Here's When Bars, Liquor Shops Will Remain Closed
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT