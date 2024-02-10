EPFO Fixes 8.25% Interest Rate On Employees' Provident Fund For 2023-24
In March 2023, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had increased the interest rate on EPF marginally to 8.15% for 2022-23 from 8.10% in 2021-22.
Retirement fund body EPFO on Saturday fixed a three-year high interest rate of 8.25% on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2023-24.
In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1% for its over six crore subscribers, from 8.5% in 2020-21.
This was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8%.
"The EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.25% rate of interest on EPF for 2023-24 at its meeting on Saturday,” a source said.
The 8.5% rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by CBT in March 2021.
After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2023-24 will be sent to Ministry of Finance for concurrence.
After the government's ratification, the interest rate on EPF for 2023-24 will be credited into accounts of over six crore subscribers of EPFO.
EPFO provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.
In March 2020, EPFO had lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65% provided for 2018-19.
EPFO had provided 8.65% rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55% in 2017-18. The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.
The retirement fund body had given 8.75% rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5% for 2012-13. The rate of interest was 8.25% in 2011-12.