Stop Calling Mumbai As 'Bombay', 'Bambai' On Show: MNS Warns Kapil Sharma

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Thursday warned comedian-actor Kapil Sharma against 'insulting' Mumbai by calling it as 'Bombay' or 'Bambai' on his show, and said it would launch a 'strong agitation' if the practice is not stopped.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar, who heads the film wing of the party, issued the warning to Sharma while talking to reporters in Mumbai.

The warning comes a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the home of his cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai amid the buzz of an alliance between the two parties ahead of local body polls.

Khopkar said, "The name of this city is Mumbai. On Kapil Sharma's show, since long we have seen and even before this new season started, that the city is always referred to as Bombay or Bambai. We oppose this. It's not an objection, it's anger. The name of this city is Mumbai. If you can address other cities by their proper names like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, why insult our city?' 'You (Sharma) have been working in Mumbai for so many years...Mumbai has been your 'karmabhoomi' (land of work). The people of Mumbai like you and watch your shows. Mumbai is in our hearts, don't insult this city, don't insult the people of Mumbai...I am warning Kapil Sharma," he said.