EC To Announce Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Today; Check Press Conference Time, Live Streaming Details
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly elections on Friday afternoon.
The press conference is scheduled to start around 3 p.m., news agency PTI reported, adding that the EC invite to the media did not mention the states for which the election schedule would be announced.
The terms of the legislative assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra end on November 3 and November 26, respectively. The poll panel also plans to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.
The Election Commission press conference will be live streamed on the social media platforms of the poll panel. Viewers can also tune in to NDTV Profit's official YouTube channel to watch it live.
The Election Commission has visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana recently to oversee the poll preparedness but is yet to visit Maharashtra.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024
Earlier this week, the Election Commission directed district election officers and superintendents of police in Haryana to act with complete impartiality and ensure a level playing field for free and fair assembly elections.
Underscoring its focus on an inducement-free poll process, the commission directed the enforcement agencies to work in a coordinated manner to curb the inflow of illicit liquor, cash and drugs.
The directions were issued by an Election Commission (EC) team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
During the visit, the team met representatives of national and state parties such as AAP, BJP, CPI(M), Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).
Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024
The Union Home Ministry is learnt to have conveyed to the Election Commission its readiness to provide adequate security personnel for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said on Wednesday.
The assurance was given by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla when he held a meeting with the election commissioners in New Delhi
The home secretary, the sources said, was 'on board' with EC's security assessment of Jammu and Kashmir relating to adequate security for contesting candidates as well as ensuring peaceful conduct of the democratic exercise.
He agreed to whatever the EC had sought for ensuring peaceful polls there, they said.
The Union Home Ministry is ready to provide sufficient number of security personnel proposed by EC to ensure the safety of candidates and for holding peaceful polls in the Union Territory, the sources said.
(With PTI inputs)