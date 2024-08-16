EC To Announce Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Today; Check Press Conference Time, Live Streaming Details

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly elections on Friday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled to start around 3 p.m., news agency PTI reported, adding that the EC invite to the media did not mention the states for which the election schedule would be announced.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra end on November 3 and November 26, respectively. The poll panel also plans to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission press conference will be live streamed on the social media platforms of the poll panel. Viewers can also tune in to NDTV Profit's official YouTube channel to watch it live.