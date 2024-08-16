Assembly Elections Schedule Live Updates: Election Commission To Announce Dates At 3 PM

The Election Commission will announce the dates for assembly elections in Maharashtra today to elect 288 members of the state Legislative Assembly. The tenure of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on Nov. 26. The previous Assembly elections in Maharashtra were held in October 2019.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance achieved a majority to form the government, but due to internal conflict, Shiv Sena left the alliance to form a new alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi with Nationalist Congress Party and Indian National Congress. Maha Vikas Aghadi formed the state government with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray becoming chief minister.

In June 2022, the Thackeray government collapsed after defections and the NDA returned to power with Eknath Shinde as CM.