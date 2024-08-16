Assembly Elections Schedule Live Updates: Election Commission To Announce Dates At 3 PM
Get all the latest updates from the Election Commission announcement of Assembly elections to be held later this year.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections
The Election Commission will announce the dates for assembly elections in Maharashtra today to elect 288 members of the state Legislative Assembly. The tenure of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on Nov. 26. The previous Assembly elections in Maharashtra were held in October 2019.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance achieved a majority to form the government, but due to internal conflict, Shiv Sena left the alliance to form a new alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi with Nationalist Congress Party and Indian National Congress. Maha Vikas Aghadi formed the state government with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray becoming chief minister.
In June 2022, the Thackeray government collapsed after defections and the NDA returned to power with Eknath Shinde as CM.
Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024
The Union Home Ministry is learnt to have conveyed to the Election Commission its readiness to provide adequate security personnel for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported on Wednesday.
The assurance was given by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla when he held a meeting with the election commissioners in New Delhi
The home secretary, the sources said, was 'on board' with EC's security assessment of Jammu and Kashmir relating to adequate security for contesting candidates as well as ensuring peaceful conduct of the democratic exercise.
He agreed to whatever the EC had sought for ensuring peaceful polls there, they said.
The Union Home Ministry is ready to provide sufficient number of security personnel proposed by EC to ensure the safety of candidates and for holding peaceful polls in the Union Territory, the sources said.
Assembly Elections: Haryana Preps For Polls
Earlier this week, the Election Commission directed district election officers and superintendents of police in Haryana to act with complete impartiality and ensure a level playing field for free and fair assembly elections.
Underscoring its focus on an inducement-free poll process, the commission directed the enforcement agencies to work in a coordinated manner to curb the inflow of illicit liquor, cash and drugs.
The directions were issued by an Election Commission (EC) team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
During the visit, the team met representatives of national and state parties such as AAP, BJP, CPI(M), Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).
Assembly Elections Schedule At 3 PM
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly elections on Friday afternoon. The press conference is scheduled to start around 3:00 p.m., news agency PTI reported, adding that the EC invite to the media did not mention the states for which the election schedule would be announced.
The terms of the legislative assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra end on Nov. 3 and Nov. 26, respectively. The poll panel also plans to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before Sept. 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.