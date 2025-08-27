Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi, More Showers Expected
Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches below the season's normal.
Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Wednesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day. According to the IMD, all the 11 districts of Delhi witnessed rain on Wednesday morning.
The IMD has also cautioned of traffic congestion and slippery roads, possible damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops, and partial damage to vulnerable structures, including minor damage to kutcha houses, walls, and huts.
The weather office has advised people to follow traffic advisories, stay indoors as far as possible, close windows and doors, avoid taking shelter under trees, and keep away from water bodies and electrical installations.
The IMD has also urged people not to touch open electric wires or stand near poles, and seek safe shelter immediately in case of heavy downpour.
Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches below the season's normal. The relative humidity was 92 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said, adding that the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.
The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 am with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 69, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.