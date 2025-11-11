Delhi Red Fort Blast: Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced For Victims' Kin

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia for the families of the victims of a car explosion near Red Fort in Delhi that killed 12 people.

An additional compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh will be disbursed to those who were permanently disabled from the blast along with a compensation of Rs 2 lakh announced for those who sustained serious injuries due to the explosion.

The blast took place when a car at a traffic stop near Gate 1 of the Red Fort exploded.

"The tragic incident that occurred in Delhi has left the entire city in shock. In this hour of difficulty, the Government of Delhi extends its deepest condolences to all those families who have lost their loved ones and to those who have been injured in this incident," Gupta made the announcement via a post on X.

The chief minister said that the government stands firmly behind the victims' families. "The families of those who lost their lives in this incident will be given Rs 10 lakh, permanently disabled individuals will receive Rs 5 lakh, and those seriously injured will be provided Rs 2 lakh," she added.

She further stated that peace and security in the national capital is the administration's utmost priority.

"Our government will take responsibility for the proper and quality treatment of the injured. Peace and security in Delhi is our utmost priority. The administration is working with full vigilance and stands with all affected individuals and their families," she wrote.