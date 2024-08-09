Delhi Police Procure 700 AI-based Facial Recognition CCTV Cameras For Republic Day

The Delhi Police has procured 700 Artificial Intelligence-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations in the city, officials on Thursday said.

These cameras will be installed in and around the north and central districts -- particularly the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his Independence Day speech -- to monitor VVIP movements and keep a close eye on any suspicious activities, they said.

While the north district will get 346 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, the central district will be allotted 354 cameras, officials said.

"These cameras will have pan-tilt-zoom features with high resolutions which will allow police to identify anyone from a distance. These cameras will be installed in and around the fort," a senior police officer said.

The cameras with AI-based facial recognition and video analytic systems will ensure foolproof security, the officer said, adding that more than 10,000 security personnel will be deployed at the Mughal-era fort when Modi addresses the nation.

The areas surrounding the Red Fort will be demarcated as a 'no kite flying zone' until the programme is over. Personnel will be deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations to intercept kites, police said.

"Of the 700 cameras, 40 will be used for AI-based facial recognition, 15 for detecting intrusions, 10 each for reading registration plates of vehicles and counting people and five for detecting abandoned objects while all the other cameras will be used for audio detection," the officer said.

According to police, anti-drone systems will be installed at the Red Fort is the convention while several anti-terror measures, including the installation of air defence guns, are being initiated.

Police will also use a smartphone-based application to verify the identity of people coming to attend the event at the Red Fort, an officer said.

In addition, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests, he said.

The recent assassination bid on former US president Donald Trump has made the role of snipers extremely crucial this Independence Day, said the officer.

Official sources said that in a recent meeting regarding the security arrangements at the Red Fort, the attack on Trump was discussed and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora emphasised stringent security to be put in place.

"The Delhi Police has also intensified patrolling and anti-sabotage checks. Hotels, guest houses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and the verification of tenants and servants is being carried out. Meetings are also being held with resident and market welfare associations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The Delhi Police has prohibited flying sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from August 2-16 for security reasons.

An order to this effect was issued by the Delhi Police chief.

It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of 'sub-conventional aerial platforms' like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircraft, the order stated.

Therefore, the Delhi Police commissioner has prohibited flying of such aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day and doing so shall be punishable under section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, it said.

Another senior police officer said posters of wanted terrorists have been pasted across the city.

"These posters are of terrorists associated with Al Qaeda and the Khalistan movement. In the posters put up in every part of the city, an appeal has been made to the people to share any information regarding them. We are also keeping a strict vigil on social media," said the officer.