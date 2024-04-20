NDTV ProfitNationDelhi Municipal Corporation Appoints Akansha Sharma As Education Director
Delhi Municipal Corporation Appoints Akansha Sharma As Education Director

She will replace Vikas Tripathi who headed the unified Municipal Corporation's education department since 2022.

20 Apr 2024, 11:34 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Municipal Corporation of Delhi&nbsp; office in New Delhi. (Source: MCD website)</p></div>
Municipal Corporation of Delhi  office in New Delhi. (Source: MCD website)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has appointed Akansha Sharma as the director of its education department, according to an official notification issued on Friday.

Sharma is an IRSS and was posted as the DC in the Civil Lines Zone, it said. She will replace Vikas Tripathi who headed the unified municipal corporation's education department since 2022.

Last year in May, the civic body had passed a proposal to promote Tripathi as additional commissioner in the municipal corporation.

The appointment comes ahead of the mayoral polls slated for April 26.

