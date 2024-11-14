Delhi Enforces Stricter Norms To Control Air Pollution, Restrict Vehicles, Construction

The ban on construction work will not be applicable to projects undertaken for national security, healthcare, and particular public infrastructure work.

The third phase of the GRAP-3 also involves deploying more mechanised road-sweeping and water-sprinkling machines to suppress dust. Diesel generator sets will be restricted to emergency use only.

Earlier today, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said GRAP-3 would not be implemented.

"For the last two days, for the first time this season, AQI has gone above 400 in Delhi. Many people have questions in their minds about why the AQI, which was in the 'poor' or 'very poor' category since Oct. 14, suddenly went into the 'severe' category," he said.

"Meteorologists have reported that due to snowfall in the mountains, a drop in the temperature of Delhi has been recorded. Due to this, dry conditions have been created in the morning and evening in the entirety of north India," Mr. Rai said.

Delhi's AQI was in the 'severe' category at 9 am on Thursday with a reading of 428. The city reported the worst AQI in the country on Wednesday with air quality turning 'severe' for the first time this season.

Doctors warned people to stay indoors as much as possible. The effects of severe air pollution are not just limited to physical health but also extend to cognitive well-being, affecting mood and emotional resilience.

Dr. Arunesh Kumar, a senior consultant on respiratory medicine at Paras Health, Gurugram, said people need to limit outdoor activities, especially during early morning and late evening when air quality is typically poor, to protect the body from the impact of pollution post-festive season.

"If going outside is necessary, wearing an N95 mask can help filter harmful particles. Indoors, using a HEPA air purifier is recommended as it can significantly reduce particulate matter," Dr. Kumar told news agency PTI.

