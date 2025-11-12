Delhi AQI Remains Poor, City's Air In 'Hazardous' Category

Air quality levels in Delhi continued to depriciate as it slipped into 'Hazardous' category on Wednesday. The city's Air Quality Index reached 734, according to data from aqi.in. It was 2.2 times higher than the average in India.

The city's air quality has become a major concern for its residents. Particulate Matter stood at 443 µg/m³, while PM10 levels were at a concerning 621 µg/m³. Both are indicators of harmful particles in the air that can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream, leading to serious health issues, especially for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Other major pollutants contributing to Delhi's air pollution include carbon monoxide at 552 ppb, sulfur dioxide at 9 ppb, nitrogen dioxide at 49 ppb, and ozone at 3 pp. These pollutants can exacerbate the city's air quality problems, further impacting the health of its population.

The AQI scale categorises air quality as follows:

Good (0 to 50) : Fresh and toxin-free air.

Moderate (50 to 100) : Acceptable for most, with mild discomfort for sensitive individuals.

Poor (100 to 200) : Breathing may be uncomfortable, especially for those with respiratory issues.

Unhealthy (200 to 300) : High risk for children, pregnant women, and the elderly. Limiting outdoor activities is advised.

Severe (300 to 400) : Prolonged exposure can cause serious health problems. Outdoor activities should be avoided.

Hazardous (400 to 500+): Extremely dangerous air quality, posing life-threatening risks with prolonged exposure.

Most polluted regions in Delhi were Ashok Vihar, Bawana Industrial Area, Connaught Place, Ekta Vihar, Kalina, Goutampuri and Holambi Khurd, among others.

Delhi's air pollution levels have been historically largely attributed to stubble burning in the neighbouring state Haryana.