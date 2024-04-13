ADVERTISEMENT
Hindustan Aeronautics Bags Order For 97 Tejas Fighter Jets From Defence Ministry
The fighter jets are expected to cost around Rs 67,000 crore.
The defence ministry has issued a tender to state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. for procurement of 97 light combat aircraft Tejas for the Indian Air Force, officials said on Friday.
The Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.
In November, the Defence Acquisition Council had cleared the project to acquire 97 more Tejas jets for the Indian Air Force.
The DAC also approved IAF's proposal to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet by HAL.
