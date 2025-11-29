Cyclone Ditwah To Come Within 25 Km Of Tamil Nadu Coast By Nov. 30, Check Latest IMD Forecast
Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to face the heavy impact of Cyclone Ditwah, which earlier caused widespread damage in Sri Lanka, killing at least 123.
Cyclonic storm Ditwah continues to move north-northwestwards and is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted that the cyclonic storm is expected to come within 60 km of the Tamil Nadu coast by Saturday midnight and 50 km by early Sunday morning.
“The cyclonic storm Ditwah over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 8 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 over the same region,” the weather agency said in an X post at 1 p.m.
It explained that at that time, the storm was about 80 km east of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 280 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 380 km south of Chennai.
“It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of Nov. 30,” the IMD warned.
According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm, while moving, will come within 60 km of the Tamil Nadu coast by Saturday midnight, 50 km by early Sunday morning and 25 km by evening.
In view of the cyclone, Tamil Nadu authorities have placed vulnerable districts on high alert. On Friday, state CM MK Stalin also reviewed the preparedness and instructed senior officials to make arrangements to mitigate the impact of the storm, according to a PTI report.
Rainfall Alert In Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh
Under the influence of the cyclonic storm Ditwah, heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1. Additionally, isolated extremely heavy rainfalls are very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu between Nov. 29 and 30.
Heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema during Nov. 29 and Dec. 2; over Telangana on Dec. 1 and over Kerala and Mahe on Nov. 29, according to the IMD forecast. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema on Nov. 30. Several parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are also expected to see moderate to heavy rains between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, the IMD said.
During this period, thunderstorms and lightning are also very likely in these states.