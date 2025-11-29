Cyclone Ditwah To Come Within 25 Km Of Tamil Nadu Coast By Nov. 30, Check Latest IMD Forecast

Cyclonic storm Ditwah continues to move north-northwestwards and is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted that the cyclonic storm is expected to come within 60 km of the Tamil Nadu coast by Saturday midnight and 50 km by early Sunday morning.

“The cyclonic storm Ditwah over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 8 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 over the same region,” the weather agency said in an X post at 1 p.m.

It explained that at that time, the storm was about 80 km east of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 280 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 380 km south of Chennai.

“It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of Nov. 30,” the IMD warned.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm, while moving, will come within 60 km of the Tamil Nadu coast by Saturday midnight, 50 km by early Sunday morning and 25 km by evening.