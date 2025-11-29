Cyclone Ditwah: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts For Coastal Tamil Nadu Districts Till Nov 30

Cyclone Ditwah: Coastal districts in Tamil Nadu remain on a high alert in view of approaching Cyclone Ditwah, which is anticipated to reach within 50 km of the state's coastline by early Sunday.

These regions will continue to receive widespread rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers in coastal districts of the state in the next two days, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its latest bulletin, the weather agency said that the cyclone is expected to impact north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh.