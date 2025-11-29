Cyclone Ditwah: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts For Coastal Tamil Nadu Districts Till Nov 30
Cyclone Ditwah: According to IMD, the cyclone is expected to impact north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh.
Cyclone Ditwah: Coastal districts in Tamil Nadu remain on a high alert in view of approaching Cyclone Ditwah, which is anticipated to reach within 50 km of the state's coastline by early Sunday.
These regions will continue to receive widespread rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers in coastal districts of the state in the next two days, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In its latest bulletin, the weather agency said that the cyclone is expected to impact north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh.
The #Cyclonic Storm #Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest #Bay_of_Bengal and adjoining north #Srilanka moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 29th November 2025 over the same region, nearâ¦ pic.twitter.com/7IEPqqBc7I— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 29, 2025
“While moving north-northwestwards, the cyclonic storm will be centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 60 km, 50 km and 25km from the Tamil Nadu coastline by midnight of today, Nov. 29, early morning and evening of tomorrow, Nov. 30, respectively,” the weather agency said.
Cyclone Ditwah: IMD Issues Red Alert For Tamil Nadu Districts
The weather agency has issued a red alert for many coastal districts of Tamil Nadu till Nov. 30, warning of extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. Heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1. Dozens of trains and flights have also been impacted due to the approaching cyclone.
According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rains are likely on Nov. 29 over Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram and Chengalpattu districts. Neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal regions are also expected to see similar weather conditions. The weather agency has issued a red alert for these districts.
It also issued an orange alert for Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts for Nov. 29.
For Nov. 30, the IMD has issued a red alert for Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. It also issued an orange alert for Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai and Villuppuram districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rain on Nov. 30.
Cyclone Ditwah: Heavy Rainfall In Andhra Pradesh
Similar weather conditions will prevail in coastal Andhra Pradesh till Dec. 2, the IMD said, warning of heavy rainfall in the region. It said that coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema regions are expected to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Nov. 30
Heavy rainfall is also likely over Telangana on Dec. 1 and over Kerala and Mahe on Nov. 29. Additionally, the IMD warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, the IMD said. During this period, thunderstorms and lightning are also very likely in these states.