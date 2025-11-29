Business NewsNationalCough Syrup Smuggling: UP Govt Books 12 More Pharmaceutical Firms
Cough Syrup Smuggling: UP Govt Books 12 More Pharmaceutical Firms

Inspector Janab Ali of the department said the case against the 26 firms was filed on November 15. At that time, 12 suspicious firms were also found.

29 Nov 2025, 11:49 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
the department had filed a case against 26 firms. (Photo: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash)
The food and drugs department of the Uttar Pradesh government filed a case on Friday against 12 more pharmaceutical firms in connection with the codeine-containing cough syrup-smuggling case in Varanasi.

Previously, the department had filed a case against 26 firms.

Inspector Janab Ali of the department said the case against the 26 firms was filed on November 15. At that time, 12 suspicious firms were also found.

When a team went to investigate these 12 firms, they were either found closed or there were other shops operating at the same addresses, Ali said.

He said notices were issued to the operators of these pharmaceutical firms, seeking a clarification. When the owners of these firms failed to submit their responses, a case was filed against them at the Kotwali police station.

