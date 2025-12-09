CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release Date Announced: Check Objection Window Details

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will release the provisional answer key at 5 p.m. on December 10, on the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026/

The CNLU conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 on December 7 across 156 centres in 25 states, 93 cities, and 4 Union Territories.

With a total of 92,344 candidates applying for the examination, CLAT 2026 saw a 17% jump in applications this year. Among them, 75,009 candidates registered for the Undergraduate (UG) programme, while 17,335 candidates applied for the Postgraduate (PG) programme. The overall male–female ratio stands at approximately 0.72:1.

The exam recorded a significant turnout, with 96.83% of undergraduate applicants and 92.45 % of postgraduate applicants appearing for the test, proving the growing aspiration among students to secure admission to India’s premier National Law Universities (NLUs).

CLAT 2026 also saw participation from 548 candidates under the PwD (Persons with Disabilities) category. The consortium had nominated a dedicated nodal officer, enabling personal attention and care to provide accommodation to all of them. Steps were taken to ensure a more inclusive assessment environment and enabled candidates to take the examination with greater ease and comfort.