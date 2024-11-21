Centre Approves Rs 104.66 Crore For Health Care Development In Manipur's Hill Districts

Taking to X, Singh said, "For the first time, hill districts like Chandel, Ukhrul, Jiribam, Senapati, and Tamenglong will have access to advanced medical facilities like CT Scans, MRI, ICU services, and super-specialty care—bringing healthcare closer to home. Not to mention, the Churachandpur Medical College is already operational, transforming healthcare in the region."

This recent sanction of Rs 104.66 crore under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) is a step towards equitable healthcare for all, Singh posted on the microblogging site.