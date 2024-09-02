Center Approves Setting Up Rs 3,300 Crore Semiconductor Unit In Gujarat

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the proposal to setup a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat, for Rs 3,300 crore.

Kaynes Semicon Pvt. will setup a Rs 3,300 crore semiconductor unit with an expected capacity of 60 lakh chips per day, according to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the cabinet briefing.

The chips produced in the unit will include a variety of applications utilised in segments like industrial, automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones, among others.

The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India was notified in December 2021, and in 2023, the cabinet approved the first proposal for setting up a semiconductor unit in Sanand.

In February 2024, the centre approved the setting up of three more semiconductor units. Tata Electronics will establish a semiconductor factory in Dholera, Gujarat, and another unit in Morigaon, Assam. CG Power also plans to establish another semiconductor facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

All four units will bring an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, and the aggregate capacity of these units will be about seven crore chips per day.