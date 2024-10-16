Cabinet Approves Rs 2,642 Crore Varanasi-DDU Multi-Tracking Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Varanasi-Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya multi-tracking project with an estimated cost of Rs 2,642 crore.

The proposed project includes a new rail-cum-road bridge across the Ganga river and the addition of third and fourth railway lines between Varanasi and DDU Junction route, among other infrastructural upgrades.

"The proposed multi-tracking project will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways. The project traverses through Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh," a government statement said.

It added, "Varanasi Railway Station, a crucial hub in Indian Railways, connects key zones and serves as a gateway for pilgrims, tourists and the local population."

According to the statement, the Varanasi-DDU Junction route, vital for both passenger and freight traffic, faces heavy congestion due to its role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and food grains, as well as serving growing tourism and industrial demands.