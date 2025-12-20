BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 2025 Phase 4 Results Out: Steps To Download, Raise Objections Online

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the fourth phase of the Sakshamta Pariksha 2025. Just over 30% of candidates have qualified, with nearly 5,000 locally appointed teachers becoming eligible for state employee status. The next phase of the exam is expected in early 2026.

A total of 4,932 teachers qualified out of 14,936 candidates who appeared for the examination, the board’s chairperson, Anand Kishor announced in Patna on Saturday, according to a Patna Press report.

Kishor said that the overall pass percentage stood at 30.47%. Teachers who cleared the exam will now receive state government employee status.

At the middle-school level (Classes 6 to 8), 266 out of 387 candidates passed, recording a success rate of 68.73%. For secondary classes (9 to 10), 354 of 592 candidates qualified, a pass rate of 59.80%. At the senior secondary level (Classes 11 and 12), 130 of 231 candidates cleared the test, marking a success rate of 56.28%.

The fourth phase of the competency test was held between September and October 2025. The exams were conducted on multiple dates across subjects. The social science paper scheduled for Oct. 12 was cancelled due to technical issues and was later conducted on Oct. 22.

The BSEB chairperson also announced that the fifth and final phase of the competency test is scheduled to be conducted between January and February next year.

Bihar has around 3.68 lakh locally appointed teachers. Of these, about 2.66 lakh have already cleared earlier phases of the competency test and secured state government employee status. Nearly 80,000 teachers are yet to qualify and are expected to appear in the remaining phases of the examination.