Bomb Threat Received On Jeddah To Hyderabad IndiGo Flight, Diverted To Mumbai

A Hyderabad-bound Indigo flight from Jeddah received a bomb threat on Saturday, according to NDTV. The flight was diverted to Mumbai after the security threat.

An Indigo spokesperson told NDTV that, "a security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on 1st November 2025 and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft is cleared for further operations".

They added that refreshments and regular updates were offered to the passengers to minimize inconvenience. "As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities", they remarked.

(This is a developing story)