BJP Leader Gopal Khemka Shot Dead Near Patna House

Gopal Khemka, a prominent businessman and Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Bihar, was shot dead outside his residence in Patna on Friday night, according to an NDTV report.

The incident occurred near the 'Panache' Hotel in the Gandhi Maidan police station area while Khemka was returning home. He lived in the 'Twin Tower' society, located next to the hotel. The attacker fired at him and fled the scene immediately, officials said.

Khemka died on the spot.

Police have recovered one bullet and a shell casing from the scene of the crime.

"On the night of July 4, around 11 PM, we received information from the Gandhi Maidan South area that businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead. Upon receiving the alert, the police reached both the hospital and the crime scene. The area has been cordoned off, and an investigation is underway. CCTV footage is being reviewed. Further action will follow," said City SP Central, Diksha.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear. More information is awaited.

Khemka was a businessman by profession. His son, Gunjan Khemka, was murdered three years ago.

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav alias Rajesh Ranjan, visited the site last night. In a post on X, he criticised the Nitish Kumar-led government, saying "no one is safe in Bihar."

"Bihar has become a sanctuary for criminals! Nitish ji, please spare Bihar," he posted.