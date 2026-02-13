Will Dabolim Airport Shut? Goa CM Pramod Sawant Clears The Air. Here's What He Says

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday clarified that the International Airport at Dabolim will not be shut down and dismissed claims made by opposition as 'politically motivated'.



The clarification from the Chief Minister came amid opposition parties, including Goa Forward Party, the Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party, raising concerns that civilian operations at the South Goa airport (Dabolim) could be stopped, and the facility would be used exclusively by the Indian Navy.



The Dabolim Airport — located inside the Indian Navy's INS Hansa airbase — has been supporting both naval and civilian operations since it started operations in 1955.



Goa is served by two functional airports, Dabolim (GOI) near Vasco-da-gama in the south and the Manohar International Airport (GOX) near Mopa in North Goa.



What did the Chief Minister say?



According to PTI, speaking to reporters at Porvorim, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant dismissed the opposition claims as politically motivated. He said, “Every time there is an election, the opposition scouts for some or other issue.”



He also stated that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had already confirmed that the airport will serve both Navy and Civilians.



The Chief Minister also stated that the Union Cabinet had decided not to shut down Dabolim Airport for civilian operations.



Speaking about South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes's claim about seeing a document that referred to closing the airport, Sawant said he was performing a "political stunt".

Stating that the Union government spent Rs 450 crore on constructing a flyover at Dabolim Airport, in addition to Rs 400 crore spent on upgradation over the last 5 years, Sawant added, "This investment was made to ensure the airport can continue to serve civilian flights.”

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.