Make In India Boost: France's Safran Ready To Build Local Assembly Line Under Rafale Deal, Says Report

French engine maker Safran is ready to build an engine assembly line in India to meet New Delhi's requirements for local production, CEO Olivier Andries told reporters on Friday. The statement comes as French and Indian governments discuss the purchase of 114 more Rafale jets.

Safran, which manufactures M-88 engines for Rafale jets, will also buy parts from local suppliers in a bid to support India's aerospace industry, Reuters reported.

India To Buy 114 More Rafale Jets

The Indian government gave initial clearance on Thursday for military procurements, including Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF), ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to New Delhi next week.

Chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared a proposal worth Rs 3.25 lakh crore to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets. The move is seen as the biggest defence acquisition in India's history.

The proposal states that 18 aircraft will be procured off-the-shelf from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation. The remaining are expected to be manufactured in India.

The deal will be structured as a strategic partnership that aims to strengthen the government's 'Make in India' initiative. It includes the transfer of advanced fighter jet technology.

After the Defence Ministry's approval, the acquisition needs final clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security, which is chaired by the prime minister.

How The Rafale Acquisition Will Help India

India currently has 36 Rafale ‘C' jets, which are deployed with No. 101 Squadron (Falcons) in Hasimara, West Bengal and the No. 17 Squadron (Golden Arrows) in Ambala.

The additional aircraft are expected to help reduce a shortfall in the IAF. The air force has 29 squadrons against the minimum requirement of 42, a 2024 parliamentary report stated. In September, the IAF retired two squadrons of Cold War-era MiG-21 fighters and is expected to phase out additional aircraft in the future.

The twin‑engine, multi-role fighter jet had been part of Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

The purchase follows another order in April for 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for the Indian Navy, CNBC reported. India will become the first user outside France to operate this variant, as per Dassault.

Apart from the Rafale Jets, the IAF was granted an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for multiple programs, including Air-Ship Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (AS-HAPS) as well as Combat Missiles.

For the army, AoN was granted for the overhaul of vehicle platforms of T-72 tanks, Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), and Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMP-II). An AON was also approved for the procurement of Anti-Tank Mines (Vibhav).

For the Indian Navy, an AON for a 04 MW Marine Gas Turbine-based Electric Power Generator was cleared by the DAC.

