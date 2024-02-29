Bill Gates Meets PM Modi, Discusses 'AI For Public Good'

NDTV ProfitNationBill Gates Meets PM Modi, Discusses 'AI For Public Good'
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss various topics including AI for public good, women-led development, and innovation in agriculture and health.

29 Feb 2024, 11:44 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bill Gates and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Official X Account of Bill Gates)</p></div>
Bill Gates and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Official X Account of Bill Gates)

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and said they discussed AI for public good, women-led development and innovation in agriculture and health.

Gates said on X, "I is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world."

Replying to him, Modi said, "A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe."

