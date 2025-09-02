Bihar Cabinet Nods Rs 7,000 Hike In Monthly Stipend For Interns In Govt Medical Colleges

Soon after the meeting, Cabinet Secretariat Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said, “A proposal to increase the monthly stipend of interns in government medical, dental, ayurvedic, unani, and homoeopathy colleges in the state has been approved."

"Now, interns in medical and dental colleges and those in ayurvedic, unani and homoeopathy colleges and foreign medical graduates will get a Rs 27,000 monthly stipend, up from Rs 20,000," he said.