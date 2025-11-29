Bihar Board Announces Dates For Class 10, 12 Exams, Other Entrance Tests

Business NewsNationalBihar Board Announces Dates For Class 10, 12 Exams, Other Entrance Tests
Results for both are expected by March or April, officials said.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar board exams dates have been released. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Bihar board exams dates have been released. (Photo: PTI)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday announced that class 12 exams will be held from Feb. 2 to 13, 2026, and class 10 board exams from February 17 to 25.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishore also released dates for compartmental exams, Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) joint entrance, and first- and second-year D.El.Ed exams.

The D.El.Ed joint entrance exams will be conducted from Jan. 19 to February 18, with results to be declared in March.

The board also announced that the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Exam will be conducted on April 29 and 30 and the results will be announced in May.

Entrance exams for class 6 and 11 in Simultala Residential School will be conducted on June 8 and Oct. 24 in 2026, and the results will be declared in June and November respectively.

