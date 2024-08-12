Bengal Doctor Rape-Murder: RG Kar Hospital Principal Resigns, Stir Continues For Fourth Day

Facing backlash over the rape and murder of a doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, principal Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post and government service on Monday morning, days after junior doctors demanded his removal for failing to provide security to the staff.

Across the state, hospital services were disrupted as junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees continued their ceasework for the fourth consecutive day, demanding a magisterial inquiry into the doctor’s death.

Ghosh’s decision comes a day after the West Bengal government removed the medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal Sanjay Vashisth, who was replaced by Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, the dean of student affairs, with additional responsibilities as superintendent.

Over the past three days, junior doctors had been covering emergency duties, but as of Monday morning, they ceased all responsibilities.

"We want an impartial investigation into the murder of our colleague, either by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a sitting magistrate. We are dissatisfied with the current police investigation and will continue our protest till justice is served and the state ensures foolproof security for all doctors and healthcare workers," said a protesting junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the incident took place.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

The junior doctors had asked the state government to expedite the prosecution of the culprits and remove Ghosh and Vashisth.

Ghosh, who took office in mid-2021, denied the allegations, stating that he cannot tolerate the false accusations and has already cooperated with the police, including handing over CCTV footage.

"I cannot take this insult anymore. All the allegations raised against me are false and fabricated. A student movement has been incited to remove me. There is a political mind behind this. I had informed police within an hour of the incident. CCTV footage has been handed over to police," Ghosh said.

"I want the agitating students to rejoin duty soon," he added. Ghosh had personally visited Swasthya Bhavan to hand over his resignation.

The students have also demanded that the post-mortem examination report of the victim and footage of the CCTV installed near the seminar hall from where the body was found be made public.

The state government has canceled the leave of all senior doctors to handle the influx of patients, as Mondays typically see a high volume in outpatient departments.

"Our senior doctors are on duty, and we hope they will handle the patient influx. They have been instructed to work until the situation stabilises," an official told PTI.

Support for the striking doctors has come from across the country.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association of India has endorsed the strike and called for a nationwide halt of elective services, while the West Bengal Doctors Forum has appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for an impartial inquiry and increased security for healthcare workers.