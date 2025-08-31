Bank Holidays In September 2025: Check State-Wise List As Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days

The month of September is lined up with many festivals such as Ganesh, Chaturthi, Onam, Mahalaya and Navratri, among others. Due to the regional festivals, several states will observe public holidays in September.

This means that government offices, schools, and other public institutions will remain closed on these days. Additionally, banks will also observe holidays for at least half of the month, including the usual weekend holidays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks in various states and Union Territories will be closed for a total of 15 days in September. This also includes the closure of bank branches on the second and fourth Saturdays, which are part of the regular monthly holidays mandated by the RBI.

"All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays," the RBI states on its website. All banks also remain closed on Sundays.

During this time, banking services such as deposits and withdrawals will be affected. Customers should plan branch visits according to the regional holiday calendar of their banks.

However, customers should note that online banking will still be available, including Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services, net banking, ATM and other facilities.