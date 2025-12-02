Business NewsNationalIndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai Due To Bomb Threat
IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai Due To Bomb Threat

Without sharing specific details, IndiGo, in a statement, said that following the established protocol, relevant authorities were informed immediately.

A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight from Kuwait made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit/Representational)
A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight from Kuwait made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Tuesday as it was diverted to the city due to a bomb threat, a source said. The flight 6E1234, operated by an Airbus A321neo aircraft, landed safely at 7:45 a.m., the source said.

"Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E1234, which was diverted here due to a bomb threat e-mail received at the Hyderabad airport, at 6.33 am Tuesday," he added.

A bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) assembled at the Hyderabad airport and declared the threat as "specific", he said.

Without sharing specific details, IndiGo, in a statement, said that following the established protocol, relevant authorities were informed immediately.

"A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E1234 operating from Kuwait to Hyderabad on December 2, due to which the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai," the airline spokesperson said without sharing the number of persons on board.

