Zubeen Garg’s Death: Assam Government To Conduct Inquiry, Says Himanta Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said his government would conduct an inquiry into singer Zubeen Garg's death. An FIR has been lodged against North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma at Morigaon police station.
"Assam Police will probe the death of Zubeen Garg and both Mahanta and Sharma, along with those who were present with the singer in his last moments, will be interrogated," Sarma told reporters.
There are reports that the singer was taken to a party the night before his death and 'we are also trying to ascertain its veracity', he said.
Garg died in Singapore on Friday, while 'swimming in the sea without a life jacket'.
"Singaporean authorities have also started their investigation, and as the place of occurrence is not India, we will get the criminal part, if any, from that country and if he was taken from Assam with a wrong intent, we will get this aspect from the state," the CM said.
"The state government will impartially ascertain all aspects related to his death and all arrangements will be made if anyone wants to give any information or be a witness," he said.
Sarma said that the matter should become absolutely clear to the people of the state so that nothing is hidden regarding the popular singer's death.